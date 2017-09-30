Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.17 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (MRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of MRC Global worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) opened at 17.49 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.82 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

