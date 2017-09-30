Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.90 Million Stake in TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of TFS Financial Corporation worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Corporation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Corporation by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 41,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Corporation by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TFS Financial Corporation news, COO Meredith S. Weil acquired 5,021 shares of TFS Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,323.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) opened at 16.13 on Friday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.54.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial Corporation had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from TFS Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. TFS Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFSL. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of TFS Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded TFS Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TFS Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (Association). The Association is a savings and loan association. The Association’s principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.

