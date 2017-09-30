Bank of Hawaii Has $251,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Corning were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $108,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $122,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Corning by 44.7% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Corning by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.98.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,220.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,485. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) opened at 29.92 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

