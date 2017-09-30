Bank of America Corporation Initiates Coverage on Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) opened at 38.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company’s market cap is $7.12 billion. Liberty Media Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth about $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media, communications and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America. The Company’s businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries SIRIUS XM and the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc, and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc SIRIUS XM broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.

