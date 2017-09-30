Bank of America Corporation Begins Coverage on H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS AG restated a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services (HEES) traded down 2.28% on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 266,336 shares of the stock traded hands. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.81 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after buying an additional 307,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $8,129,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

