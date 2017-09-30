Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,404,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,789,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,726 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,935,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,948,000 after purchasing an additional 384,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Bank of America Corporation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,054,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,023,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,151,000 after purchasing an additional 243,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.34 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of America Corporation also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 104,135 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 47,125 put options.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Vetr upgraded Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.52 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Bank of America Corporation Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

