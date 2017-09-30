Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Given a €7.00 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) received a €7.00 ($8.33) target price from equities researchers at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group AG set a €6.40 ($7.62) price target on Banco Santander, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a report on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a €6.90 ($8.21) price target on Banco Santander, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.40 ($7.62) price target on Banco Santander, and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.60 ($7.86) price target on Banco Santander, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.23 ($7.42).

Banco Santander, (SAN) opened at 6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Banco Santander, has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Banco Santander, Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

