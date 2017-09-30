Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSBR. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Get Banco Santander Brasil SA alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE BSBR) opened at 8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/banco-santander-brasil-sa-bsbr-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 7,813,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,862,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,351,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 2,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,307,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,692,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil SA

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.