Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bradesco SA earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0306730698872 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE BBD) traded up 1.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 6,404,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.75. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco SA’s previous special dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Banco Bradesco SA’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

About Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

