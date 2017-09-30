Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.26% of American Assets Trust worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $16,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,932,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust Inc. alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 17,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $697,071.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $1,860,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 424,319 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,491 over the last ninety days. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE AAT) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,974 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/bamco-inc-ny-reduces-position-in-american-assets-trust-inc-aat.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.