Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.83% of MSG Networks worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 827.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,924 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, September 21st. FBN Securities raised MSG Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) traded down 0.24% on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 457,058 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/bamco-inc-ny-increases-stake-in-msg-networks-inc-msgn.html.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.