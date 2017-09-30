Bamco Inc. NY Has $33.07 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.37% of RBC Bearings worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 106.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ ROLL) traded up 0.53% on Friday, hitting $125.15. 91,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.53.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

