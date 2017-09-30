Bamco Inc. NY Has $29.25 Million Stake in INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.92% of INC Research Holdings worth $29,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in INC Research Holdings by 14.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) traded down 0.57% on Friday, hitting $52.30. 630,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. INC Research Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.41.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.76 million. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.69%. INC Research Holdings’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that INC Research Holdings, Inc. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of INC Research Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $491,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,503.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Rush sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $528,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,993. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

