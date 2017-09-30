Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 421.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,632 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $32,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 168,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $530,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 917,530 shares in the company, valued at $28,902,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 15,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $434,387.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,232,549.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,279 shares of company stock worth $3,004,548. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE FR) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,044 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.00. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

