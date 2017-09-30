Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $34.97 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1,072.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742,435 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation worth $34,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 21,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 37,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,174 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.12. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price target on Umpqua Holdings Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

