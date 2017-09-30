Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $265.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu Inc. alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.12.

Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ BIDU) opened at 247.69 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day moving average is $193.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/baidu-inc-bidu-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 74.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 17,786.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.