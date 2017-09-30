Babcock Intl Group (BCKIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock Intl Group (NASDAQ:BCKIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Babcock Intl Group (BCKIY) opened at 11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. Babcock Intl Group has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

