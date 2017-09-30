Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Price Target Cut to GBX 975

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.93) to GBX 975 ($13.11) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.59) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.11) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,365 ($18.36) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,124.82 ($15.13).

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) opened at 827.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.18 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 824.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 877.96. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 794.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,090.00.

Babcock International Group PLC Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

