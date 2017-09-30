Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS AG downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Axovant Sciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) opened at 6.88 on Tuesday. Axovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s market cap is $739.77 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences will post ($2.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Axovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $219,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 38.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

