Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Axis Capital Holdings Limited to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. 587,149 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.61.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $956.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.
