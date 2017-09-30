Axa Sells 42,200 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)

Axa lessened its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31,634.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,588,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,647,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,341,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,314 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 7,432,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,747,000 after purchasing an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,082,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 259,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE HLX) opened at 7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The firm’s market cap is $1.09 billion. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

