Axa SA (CS) Given a €28.80 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

Axa SA (EPA:CS) received a €28.80 ($34.29) price target from equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. S&P Global set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on Axa SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €24.80 ($29.52) target price on Axa SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €28.00 ($33.33) target price on Axa SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group AG set a €24.50 ($29.17) target price on Axa SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.20 ($34.76) target price on Axa SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axa SA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.85 ($31.96).

Axa SA (EPA CS) opened at 25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of €61.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Axa SA has a one year low of €17.98 and a one year high of €25.80.

Axa SA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

