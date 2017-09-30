Axa Holds Holdings in Autobytel Inc. (ABTL)

Axa held its position in Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.13% of Autobytel worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autobytel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 377,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autobytel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 283,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Autobytel during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autobytel by 14.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Autobytel by 114,134.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABTL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autobytel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autobytel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Autobytel in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Autobytel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) opened at 6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.99. Autobytel Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Autobytel (NASDAQ:ABTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Autobytel had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autobytel Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autobytel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 34% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autobytel Profile

Autobytel Inc is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

