Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5,261.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,121,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895,142 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 39.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,583,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avnet by 160.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,770 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 45.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,127,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,589,000 after purchasing an additional 982,158 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth about $25,102,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE AVT) opened at 39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In related news, Director J Veronica Biggins sold 10,600 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $393,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,191 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

