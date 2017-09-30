Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Position Reduced by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,196,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,662,000 after acquiring an additional 204,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation by 3,215.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,937,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,216,000 after acquiring an additional 340,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,759,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,476,000 after acquiring an additional 923,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison Corporation alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/avery-dennison-corporation-avy-position-reduced-by-highvista-strategies-llc.html.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) traded down 1.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. 810,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avery Dennison Corporation had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post $4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Avery Dennison Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $28,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $1,152,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.