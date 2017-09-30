Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Atmos Energy Corporation worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 311,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation by 64.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation by 23.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.12 per share, with a total value of $132,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays PLC set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) opened at 83.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Atmos Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.13%.

Atmos Energy Corporation Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

