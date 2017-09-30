ASV Holdings (ASV) vs. Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Head to Head Survey

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) and ASV Holdings (NYSE:ASV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Navistar International Corporation alerts:

This table compares Navistar International Corporation and ASV Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International Corporation -1.73% N/A -2.03% ASV Holdings 5.12% 11.75% 6.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Navistar International Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Navistar International Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navistar International Corporation and ASV Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International Corporation 1 7 3 0 2.18 ASV Holdings 0 0 2 0 3.00

Navistar International Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential downside of 24.67%. ASV Holdings has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Given ASV Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASV Holdings is more favorable than Navistar International Corporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navistar International Corporation and ASV Holdings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International Corporation $8.04 billion 0.54 $267.00 million ($1.66) -26.55 ASV Holdings $110.31 million 0.72 $10.71 million N/A N/A

Navistar International Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ASV Holdings.

Summary

ASV Holdings beats Navistar International Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navistar International Corporation

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc. and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations). The Truck segment manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks, buses and military vehicles under the International and IC Bus brands, along with production of engines. The Parts segment supports its brands of International commercial trucks, IC buses and engines. The Global Operations segment includes operations of its subsidiary, International Industria de Motores da America do Sul Ltda. (IIAA). The Financial Services segment provides and manages retail, wholesale and lease financing of products sold by the Truck and Parts segments and their dealers.

About ASV Holdings

ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment. SSLs are wheeled vehicles with lift arms that can be outfitted with the same attachments as CTLs and can therefore be used in the same applications. The Company also serves as a private label original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for several manufacturers. It provides pre- and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support and replacement parts. The Company markets through a distribution network in North America, Australia and New Zealand under the ASV and Terex brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.