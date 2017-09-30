Associates L.P. Elliott Sells 350,475 Shares of Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL) Stock

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott sold 350,475 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $2,891,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associates L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Associates L.P. Elliott sold 150,800 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $1,244,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Associates L.P. Elliott sold 25,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $203,750.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Associates L.P. Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $413,000.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Associates L.P. Elliott sold 1,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Associates L.P. Elliott sold 154,184 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $1,278,185.36.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) opened at 8.39 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $992.09 million. Mitel Networks Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mitel Networks Corporation had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Mitel Networks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitel Networks Corporation will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITL. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation during the second quarter worth $26,104,000. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation during the second quarter worth $12,866,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation during the first quarter worth $7,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation during the first quarter worth $5,741,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation by 37.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,838,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

MITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitel Networks Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Mitel Networks Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

