Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 544,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 217,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) opened at 80.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $84.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $345,445.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,595.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 20,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $1,589,369.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,336,400.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

