Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $1,833,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. continued to hold its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,969,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,918,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,956,000 after purchasing an additional 312,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,706,000 after purchasing an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,954,000 after purchasing an additional 154,719 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,151,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,384,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,261,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,733,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 4,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.45 per share, with a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,834.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,187,817. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) opened at 88.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

