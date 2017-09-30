Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,622 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,803.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 76,123 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 184,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 133,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 203,782 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 904,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 512,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francine J. Bovich purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $165,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donnell Segalas purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,373.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 139,200 shares of company stock worth $1,726,513. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $12.19. 8,048,761 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.28. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Annaly Capital Management also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,621% compared to the average volume of 705 call options.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $315.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.18 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 121.84% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

