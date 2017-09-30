Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the first quarter worth $106,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 23.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE SHW) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $358.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,267 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.83. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $239.48 and a 52-week high of $363.98.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $341.00 target price (up previously from $312.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $316.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.46.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

