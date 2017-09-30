Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 32.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 53.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 76.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ NWBI) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 405,540 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 13,560 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $218,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Young sold 5,625 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $91,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

