ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ArcBest Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.6755461189723 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ArcBest Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) opened at 33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. ArcBest Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $859.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. ArcBest Corporation had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $256,863.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $197,658.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $665,376. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

