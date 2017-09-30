Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ) Trading Up 5.8%

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 499,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 628,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARLZ shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $153.08 million.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The company had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($1.62) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 77,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

