Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung. “

Get Aradigm Corporation alerts:

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Aradigm Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Aradigm Corporation (ARDM) opened at 4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company’s market cap is $60.61 million. Aradigm Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.37. Aradigm Corporation had a negative return on equity of 665.03% and a negative net margin of 196.65%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aradigm Corporation will post ($0.74) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aradigm Corporation (ARDM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/aradigm-corporation-ardm-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

About Aradigm Corporation

Aradigm Corporation is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Pulmaquin inhaled ciprofloxacin, which is in Phase III clinical trials. It offers AERx pulmonary drug delivery platform and other technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aradigm Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aradigm Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.