Appian Corporation (APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $637,632.00 in Stock

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $637,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ APPN) opened at 28.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The firm’s market cap is $1.71 billion. Appian Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Appian Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Appian Corporation from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Appian Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

