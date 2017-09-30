Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE APO) opened at 30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $31.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $432.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.29 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Kraft acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $866,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 249,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.68 per share, with a total value of $6,919,114.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,399,918 shares of company stock valued at $39,210,819. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

