Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $18.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 2,109,461 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/apollo-commercial-real-estate-finance-ari-shares-gap-down-to-18-23.html.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.