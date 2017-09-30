Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on November 15th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,667 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 232.75 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.33. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 101.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 145.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 156 ($2.10) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Friday, June 9th. FinnCap lifted their price target on Anglo Pacific Group plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 157 ($2.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Monday, June 19th.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (Anglo Pacific) is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on royalties connected with the mining of natural resources. The Company’s producing royalties include Kestrel, Narrabri, Maracas Menchen, El Valle- Boinas/Carles (EVBC) and Four Mile. The Company’s development royalties include Salamanca, Groundhog, and Amapa & Tucano.

