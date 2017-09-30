AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Price Down 13.2% Following Weak Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares dropped 13.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 1,460,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 217,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,724.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,722.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $396,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 91.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74 and a beta of 1.14.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

