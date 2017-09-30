AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Given “Hold” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report released on Friday morning. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded up 4.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,216 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $625.15 million, a PE ratio of 124.74 and a beta of 1.14.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.64%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,724.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $396,806. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

