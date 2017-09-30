Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Angie’s List Inc. provides information, reports and reviews about service companies. The Company offers product and company reviews, actively collects data on listed companies, and provides complaint resolution services between business and client. Its members share their experiences with each other so that they can choose the service company that’s right for their job. The Company provides detailed reviews on roofers, plumbers, house cleaners and dentists along with others. Angie’s List, Inc. is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Angie’s List from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Angie’s List in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Angie’s List from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Angie’s List currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.65.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at 12.46 on Tuesday. Angie’s List has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $758.54 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Angie’s List had a negative return on equity of 392.52% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Angie’s List will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Maurer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $202,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Maurer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,563 shares in the company, valued at $767,648.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,364 shares of company stock worth $9,936,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Angie’s List by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,524,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angie’s List by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,367,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Angie’s List in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,217,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angie’s List by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 991,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 562,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angie’s List by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Angie’s List

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. As of December 31, 2016, the Company helped facilitate transactions between over five million members and its collection of service providers in over 700 categories of service nationwide. Its tools, services and content across multiple platforms enables consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, as well as rate and review the providers of these services across the United States.

