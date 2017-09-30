Analyzing WaferGen Bio-systems (WGBS) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

WaferGen Bio-systems (NASDAQ: WGBS) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get WaferGen Bio-systems Inc. alerts:

49.8% of WaferGen Bio-systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of WaferGen Bio-systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WaferGen Bio-systems and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaferGen Bio-systems -153.30% -463.27% -111.39% Myriad Genetics 2.83% 9.67% 5.75%

Risk and Volatility

WaferGen Bio-systems has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WaferGen Bio-systems and Myriad Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaferGen Bio-systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 2 6 1 0 1.89

Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential downside of 36.77%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than WaferGen Bio-systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaferGen Bio-systems and Myriad Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaferGen Bio-systems N/A N/A N/A ($6.30) -1.10 Myriad Genetics $771.40 million 3.21 $97.70 million $0.32 113.07

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than WaferGen Bio-systems. WaferGen Bio-systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myriad Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats WaferGen Bio-systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WaferGen Bio-systems Company Profile

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. (WaferGen) is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of genomic technology solutions for single-cell analysis (SCA) and clinical research. The Company focuses on marketing an open format genetic analysis system, the WaferGen SmartChip System. The Company’s ICELL8 Single-Cell System is a platform that can isolate a range of single cells and process specific cells for analysis, including Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). ICELL8 is based upon the Company’s SmartChip platform, which is also used for profiling and validating molecular biomarkers. The Company’s SmartChip is a micro-fabricated chip comprising a range of massively-parallel micro wells that are physically separated from each other. It offers SmartChip System Capabilities, SmartChip Single-Cell Isolation System, SmartChip Target Enrichment (TE) System and Apollo 324 Library Preparation.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence. The other segment provides testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients, and also includes corporate services, such as finance, human resources, legal and information technology. Its molecular diagnostic tests include myRisk Hereditary Cancer, BRACAnalysis CDx and COLARIS.

Receive News & Ratings for WaferGen Bio-systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaferGen Bio-systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.