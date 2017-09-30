Analyzing TrueBlue (TBI) and On Assignment (ASGN)

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) and On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and On Assignment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue 2.27% 15.18% 7.29% On Assignment 4.32% 16.71% 8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TrueBlue and On Assignment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 3 0 0 2.00 On Assignment 0 0 2 0 3.00

TrueBlue currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.85%. On Assignment has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given On Assignment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe On Assignment is more favorable than TrueBlue.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueBlue and On Assignment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $2.61 billion 0.36 $138.93 million $1.41 15.92 On Assignment $2.53 billion 1.12 $263.01 million $2.04 26.31

On Assignment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than TrueBlue. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than On Assignment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of On Assignment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of On Assignment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TrueBlue has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Assignment has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

On Assignment beats TrueBlue on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc. is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line. Its PeopleManagement segment provides primarily on-premise contingent staffing and on-premise management of those contingent staffing services through four segments: Staff Management a SMX (Staff Management), SIMOS Insourcing Solutions Corporation (SIMOS), Centerline and PlaneTechs. Its PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and management of outsourced labor service providers through two segments: PeopleScout and PeopleScout MSP.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc. is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments. The Apex segment provides technical, scientific and creative professionals for temporary, contract-to-hire and permanent placement positions and consulting services to clients across the United States. The Apex segment includes Apex Systems, Lab Support and Creative Circle. The Oxford segment provides specialized niche staffing, permanent placement and consulting services in select skill and geographic markets. The Oxford segment includes Oxford Global Resources, CyberCoders and Life Sciences Europe. The Company has a network of branch offices throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

