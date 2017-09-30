Analyzing Presbia PLC (LENS) & Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Presbia PLC alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Presbia PLC and Harvard Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia PLC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Presbia PLC currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.08%. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Presbia PLC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Presbia PLC is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Presbia PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of Presbia PLC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presbia PLC and Harvard Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia PLC $13,000.00 5,882.43 -$16.76 million ($1.20) -3.76 Harvard Bioscience $100.79 million 1.30 $3.21 million ($0.13) -28.85

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia PLC. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presbia PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Presbia PLC has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia PLC and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia PLC N/A -150.69% -124.10% Harvard Bioscience -4.37% 1.45% 0.99%

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Presbia PLC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Presbia PLC Company Profile

Presbia PLC is an ophthalmic device company. The Company develops and markets an optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of the ability to focus on near objects. The Company’s segment is the restoration of clear vision caused by presbyopia. The Company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries and accessories for procedures performed exclusively outside the United States. The Company’s lens, referred to as the microlens, is a miniature lens designed to be surgically implanted in a patient’s eye to improve that patient’s ability to see objects at close distances. The microlens is a disc shaped lens that has a refractive zone in the periphery designed to improve near vision problems associated with presbyopia and a central zone that is designed to improve distance vision. The Company’s solution is a standalone solution for plano presbyopes, or those individuals suffering from presbyopia but do not have any other visual disorders.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors. The Company’s product range is organized into three commercial product families: Cell and Animal Physiology (CAP), Lab Products and Services (LPS), and Molecular Separation and Analysis (MSA). The Company sells these products under brand names, including Harvard Apparatus, KD Scientific, Denville Scientific, AHN, Hoefer, Biochrom, BTX, Warner Instruments, MCS, HEKA, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Panlab, Coulbourn Instruments, TBSI and CMA Microdialysis. The Company’s products consist of instruments, consumables and systems that are made up of various individual products.

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.