Analyzing Micron Technology (MU) & Its Peers

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of 105 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Micron Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Micron Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 3 28 0 2.84 Micron Technology Competitors 1150 5274 8857 413 2.54

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $43.48, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Micron Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 25.04% 32.09% 16.15% Micron Technology Competitors -47.26% 0.04% -0.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $17.40 billion $7.03 billion 9.10 Micron Technology Competitors $4.58 billion $1.32 billion 84.69

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Micron Technology beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

