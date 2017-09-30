Analyzing GTT Communications (GTT) & The Competition

GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) is one of 24 public companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GTT Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GTT Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 GTT Communications Competitors 101 526 1524 47 2.69

GTT Communications presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 0.17%. Given GTT Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $636.92 million $150.79 million -113.04 GTT Communications Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -78.96

GTT Communications’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GTT Communications. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -1.88% 4.17% 0.61% GTT Communications Competitors -50.21% -40.78% -13.99%

Summary

GTT Communications beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients. It offers customers with high-bandwidth global Internet connectivity and Internet protocol (IP) transit with availability and packet delivery. The Company offers managed network services, including managed equipment, managed security services and managed remote access. Its Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking service is an enterprise-built unified communications offering that integrates voice, video and chat onto a single IP connection. As of December 31, 2016, it had provided services to multinational enterprises, carriers and government customers in over 100 countries.

