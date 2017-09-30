Analyzing General Mills (GIS) & Its Competitors

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare General Mills to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of General Mills shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Mills and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $15.48 billion $3.32 billion 18.55 General Mills Competitors $8.38 billion $1.05 billion 22.45

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. General Mills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

General Mills pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. General Mills pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food Processing” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 59.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for General Mills and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 3 12 1 0 1.88 General Mills Competitors 360 1673 1910 62 2.42

General Mills presently has a consensus target price of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.02%. As a group, “Food Processing” companies have a potential upside of 0.45%. Given General Mills’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares General Mills and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 10.68% 39.82% 8.16% General Mills Competitors 4.13% 11.51% 4.85%

Risk and Volatility

General Mills has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills’ peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Mills beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice. Its products are marketed under various brands, which include Annie’s and Betty Crocker. The Company’s U.S. Retail segment reflects business with a range of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, and e-commerce grocery providers operating throughout the United States. The International segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses outside of the United States. The Convenience Stores and Foodservice segment’s product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, and baking mixes.

