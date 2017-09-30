Analyzing Chart Industries (GTLS) & Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Chart Industries Inc. alerts:

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 1.35% 3.28% 1.89% Vishay Precision Group 4.16% 7.25% 4.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Chart Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Chart Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chart Industries and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 6 3 0 2.33 Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chart Industries currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Given Chart Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Vishay Precision Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and Vishay Precision Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $860.61 million 1.40 $68.59 million $0.37 106.03 Vishay Precision Group $232.41 million 1.40 $31.01 million $0.72 33.89

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group. Vishay Precision Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc. is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical. The E&C and D&S segments manufacture products used in energy-related and industrial applications, such as the separation, liquefaction, distribution and storage of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. Through the BioMedical segment, it manufactures and supplies medical devices, including cryogenic and non-cryogenic equipment, used in respiratory healthcare. The Company also manufactures and supplies products for life sciences, including biological research and animal breeding. Applications in the BioMedical segment include Respiratory Therapy, Life Sciences, Commercial Oxygen and Nitrogen Generation.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. Its Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage operating segments. The Foil Technology Products segment’s brands include Alpha Electronics, Micro-Measurements, Powertron and Vishay Foil Resistors. The Force Sensors segment includes load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment designs and manufactures systems that consists of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control/measurement for a range of uses, including on-board weighing and overload monitor systems. The segment’s brands include BLH Nobel, KELK and VPG Onboard Weighing.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.